Syra, Shahroz's Babylicious fails to impress netizens
Lollywood's favourite ex-couple, Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf, are in the news again but this time for a positive reason.
The former couple who was loved by millions of people, eventually announced to part ways due to 'irrevocable differences' which sank their fans' hearts. Although the duo has had a sour ending, they've kept their professional life civil.
Luckily, Yousuf and Sabzwari's film project that had been halted for the past 12 years for a multitude of reasons is now going to see the light of the day. The film titled Babylicious will release in February 2023.
The Sinf e Aahan actress shared the poster of the film featuring the two stars.
Yousuf shared the news on Instagram announcing, "This February 2023, it will be 12 years since we became attached to this film. So very excited for you all to see it! Presenting the first look of our new movie BABYLICIOUS."
Babylicious, which stars Yousuf and Sabzwari in the pivotal roles, has divided the internet in polarising opinions. While some suggest that the couple should have shelved the project after falling apart, other opined in and praised Yousuf for showing maturity.
On the work front, Yousuf was recently seen in Pasheman, Rishta Hai Jaise Khawab Sa, Meray Dost Meray Yaar, Sinf-e-Aahan, Superstar, and Yaadein.
On the work front, Sabzwari's recent drama serials include Hasad, Dil Ruba, Nand, Teri Raah Main, Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye, and Dil-e-Veeran.
