Syra Yousaf answers much-asked question about second marriage in latest interview

Pakistani diva Syra Yousaf has proven time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her dramas and films, the Mera Naseeb star's personal life has been garnering attention ever since her divorce.

Syra and Shahroz separated due to irreconcilable differences and eventually got divorced. While Shahroz got married again to Sadaf Kanwal, Syra is still single.

Her fans want to know if she would like to get married again in life as obviously, a breakup of marriage hurts. In her interview with Fuchsia, Syra said she believes in the institution of marriage and she will definitely get married again.

The Chalay Thay Sath actress added that she is not fully prepared for this yet but having a companion in life is great.

Shortly after calling quits with Syra Yousaf in the beginning of 2020, Shahroz Sabzwari married Kanwal in May. Denying allegations of cheating on his wife with the model, the Nand actor released a video message clarifying that he didn’t cheat on Yousuf, adding that he never wanted to divorce her, but circumstances made it impossible for them to continue together.

On the work front, Syra Yousaf has been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Sinf e Aahan.