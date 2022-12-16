Another audio conversation' of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi about Toshakana gifts leaked online
ISLAMABAD – Another audio clip allegedly of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, was leaked online on Friday.
In the clip, the voice believed to be of Bushra Bibi, is heard reprimanding a former employee of the Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence for taking photos of the Toshakhan gifts.
“Have you asked Asfar to take photos of the gifts came from the Toskhakana?” Bushra can be heard asking it from the employee, who replies: “No, I didn’t”.
Later, Bushra could be allegedly heard instructing him to not take photos of the "things" coming inside the house and to only snap pictures of the "things" that are being sent out.
A purported leaked call reflects Bushra Bibi scolding staff for taking pictures of items brought from #ToshaKhana. #AudioLeaks pic.twitter.com/3is3nhOuYB— Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) December 16, 2022
The employee has been identified as ex-administrator of Bani Gala, Inam, according to local media.
Talking to Geo News, the former administrator confirmed that this was his audio. "Yes, I was the one who spoke to Bushra Bibi about the Toshakhana gifts."
