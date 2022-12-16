Another audio conversation' of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi about Toshakana gifts leaked online

06:54 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Another audio conversation' of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi about Toshakana gifts leaked online
Share

ISLAMABAD – Another audio clip allegedly of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, was leaked online on Friday.

In the clip, the voice believed to be of Bushra Bibi, is heard reprimanding a former employee of the Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence for taking photos of the Toshakhan gifts.

“Have you asked Asfar to take photos of the gifts came from the Toskhakana?” Bushra can be heard asking it from the employee, who replies: “No, I didn’t”.

Later, Bushra could be allegedly heard instructing him to not take photos of the "things" coming inside the house and to only snap pictures of the "things" that are being sent out.

The employee has been identified as ex-administrator of Bani Gala, Inam, according to local media.

Talking to Geo News, the former administrator confirmed that this was his audio. "Yes, I was the one who spoke to Bushra Bibi about the Toshakhana gifts." 

'Audio conversation' of Imran Khan’s wife ... 02:17 PM | 8 Dec, 2022

ISLAMABAD – An audio clip allegedly of Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, was leaked ...

More From This Category
Pakistan summons top Afghan diplomat over ...
05:32 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
UN chief reaffirms full support for ...
03:25 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed says no to politics
12:50 PM | 16 Dec, 2022
US Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole ...
11:47 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
Pakistan not receiving any discounted energy from ...
11:26 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
Early market closure, 4-day working week ...
11:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 2022
08:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra, Shahroz's Babylicious fails to impress netizens
06:17 PM | 16 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr