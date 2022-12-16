Instagram rolls out new 'Notes' feature

Instagram has rolled out a new feature called Notes that provide a new way to share your thoughts using just text and emojis.

“Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. To leave a note, go to the top of your inbox, select the followers you follow back or people on your Close Friends list, and your note will appear at the top of their inbox for 24 hours. Replies to notes will arrive as DMs in your inbox,” the Meta-owned social messaging app explained in its blog.

During testing, it was observed that people liked having a lightweight, easy way to share what’s on their mind and start conversations.

The new feature gives people a casual and spontaneous way to express themselves and connect with each other.