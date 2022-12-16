Ex-Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar quits PPP
ISLAMABAD – Former PPP senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Friday announced his decision to quit the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led party.
Khokhar made the announcement while talking to a private news channel. He also expressed best wishes for his party.
The development comes more than a month after the former senator formally submitted his resignation to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
Taking to Twitter, he had written: “Allhamdulillah, I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response & support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination”.
Khokhar, however, had rejected speculations about his political future, adding: “let me state clearly that I’m not joining any political party. I will try hard to maintain my independence”.
He resigned from the post after it emerged that the party was unhappy with his political position.
