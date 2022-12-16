Pakistan to dish out public relief package amid soaring inflation

ISLAMABAD – A day after slashing petrol prices, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed federal ministers to prepare a mass relief package with an emphasis on youth employment.

The premier made these remarks while chairing a meeting, where he directed the cabinet members to prepare a special package to provide relief to the public and highlight the economic feats of the ruling alliance at all public meetings.

The premier asked the cabinet members to suggest measures for providing relief to the masses in gas and electricity bills.

Directing his party leaders to expose PTI’s ‘false narrative’ before the nation, PM directed ministers and aides to counter the narrative by the opposition that the cash-strapped country was going to debt default.

In today's meeting, the government chalked out a future strategy to highlight political and economic failures by the Imran Khan-led government during their tenure.

Pakistan not receiving any discounted energy from ... 11:26 AM | 16 Dec, 2022 NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari denied reports that Pakistan is receiving any discounted ...

The ruling alliance mulled relief measures as inflation continues to increase the woes of citizens. Pakistan ranks at the 19th spot for the highest inflation rate, the latest economic indicators reveal.