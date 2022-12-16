Meet the world's shortest man

In a world where people are breaking and making records for gigantic hairstyles standing at 2.9 meters, there's a good chance a human being with an astoundingly small height would exist.

According to Guinness World Records, Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh (Iran, b. 13 July 2002) is the new world’s shortest man living, measuring 65.24 cm (2 ft 1.6 in), and is also the fourth-shortest man ever verified by Guinness World Records.

Ghaderzadeh is almost 7 cm (2.7 in) shorter than the previous record holder, 36-year-old Edward "Niño" Hernandez (Colombia), reported GWR.

Ghaderzadeh is was reportedly flown to Dubai where his measurements were taken three times over the course of 24 hours, resulting in the accurate record height.

For starters, Ghaderzadeh was discovered in a remote village located in Bukan County, West Azerbaijan Province, Iran. He can speak both Kurdish and Persian, using the Farsi dialect.

He was born with a body weight of 700 g (1.5 lb) and has grown now to be almost 6.5 kg (14.3 lb).

Although Ghaderzadeh's unsual height has made him stand out, his life in Northern Iran hasn’t been easy as he was unable to attend school due to his size. However, heGhaderzadeh recently learnt to write his name.

Picture courtesy: Guinness World Records

The house Afshin lives in is modest, and although his family works hard, they sometimes struggle to provide enough for his living expenses, medication and treatment.

“Continuing treatment and my son's physical weakness are the main reasons why he stopped studying, otherwise he has no mental problems,” said Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, Afshin's father to GWR reps.

By contrast, Afshin is well-versed in using a smartphone, despite finding it difficult to carry. “Phones in general are heavy to use for a long time, yet I still manage,” Afshin told GWR.

NEW: WORLD'S SHORTEST MAN - Guinness World Records Subscribe || https://gwr.co/YT-Sub Favourites || http://gwr.co/YT-Favs Afshin Ghaderzadeh (Iran) flew to Guinness World Records offices in Dubai, UAE to be measured as potentially the new shortest man living. It was his first trip abroad and he visited a barber shop and the went to the top of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

Talking about his leisure time, Ghaderzadeh spends most of his days watching cartoons and, scrolling through social media. Ghaderzadeh also loves the animated cartoons, Tom & Jerry, watching football as he supports Esteghlal Football Club in Iran.

The football fan named his favourite football players and fellow Guinness World Records title holders; Ali Daei (Iran) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

Although happy, Afshin wishes to live a normal life as he cannot travel around the village alone, and when it comes to clothing, the only clothes that fit him are those made for toddlers, but as a 20-year-old young lad, Ghaderzadeh wears a custom-made suit.

In repsonse to how Ghaderzadeh views his life, he said, “Just thinking about being part of the Guinness World Records family is like a dream. I struggle to believe it sometimes. It is like you wake up the next day and the entire world now knows who you are. That’s magical."

“I like the attention I get from people. It makes me feel special. My dream is to be able to help my parents. This global recognition might help me achieve my dream,” he added.