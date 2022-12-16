Gen Bajwa was pulling NAB’s strings, says Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan fired another broadside at former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying he was pulling strings of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Addressing a conference on rule of law, Khan said cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other political leaders were matured but Gen Bajwa did not allow the NAB to take action.
“I tried my best to bring them to table but I was helpless,” he said, adding that now “thieves” have been imposed on people of Pakistan. He said the incumbent rulers disposed of their corruption cases after coming into power.
The PTI chief said it was up to Gen Bajwa to decide who to put behind the bars and who to give a free hand.
پاکستان میں جنگل کا قانون ہے، تمام چور اوپر آ کر بیٹھ گئے ہیں— PTI (@PTIofficial) December 16, 2022
-@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/4SHR3mauHq
Talking about speculations that assemblies would not be dissolved, he said elements behind these rumours should wait for his tomorrow’s speech. He reiterated that PML-Q would support his decision on dissolution of Punjab Assembly.
The PTI chief said the law about extension in army chief’s tenure should be abolished, adding that Gen Bajwa gave “NRO-2” to corrupt elements. The only solution to the current political tumult is fresh elections, he said.
Gen Bajwa asked me to remove Buzdar, paving way ... 12:22 AM | 11 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan came down hard on General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa again, accusing the ...
