Lahore Open Polo Championship: Newage Cables/MP, Master Paints Black triumphant 

LAHORE — Newage Cables/Master Paints and Master Paints Black emerged triumphant in the Coca-Cola Lahore Open Polo Championship 2022 matches here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

Juan Cruz Greguol shone in the first match of the day as he hammered a double hat-trick in Newage Cables/Master Paints’ convincing 9-3 victory over Barry’s /DS Polo. Besides Juan Cruz Greguol’s heroics, Farooq Amin Sufi contributed with a beautiful brace and Adnan Jalil Azam converted one goal. Rulo Trotz thrashed in two goals and Usman Haye struck one for Barry’s/DS Polo.

Newage Cables/Master Paints were off to a flying start as they cracked a classic quartet of goals to gain a 4-0 lead in the first chukker. Barry’s/DS Polo made a good comeback in the second chukker by banging in a brace to reduce the margin to 4-2. The third chukker was once again dominated by Newage/Master Paints as they hammered an impressive hat-trick to further enhance their lead to 7-2.

Barry’s/DS Polo started the fourth and last chukker well by converting a 30-yard penalty successfully that helped them reduce the margin to 7-3 but it was all that they could get from the match as Newage/Master Paints thrashed in two more goals to win the match by a huge margin of 9-3. Jhon Fisher and Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu supervised the match as field umpires.

Manuel Carranza’s carnage carried the glory for Master Paints Black, who edged past Diamond Paints by a narrow margin of 7-6 in the second match of the day.

Manuel Carranza did the magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in fabulous four goals for Master Paints Black while sensational Syed Aun Mohammad Rizvi slammed in a beautiful brace and Sufi Mohammad Amir converted one goal. Ahmed Ali Tawana pumped in four goals and Hamza Ejaz and Lt Col Umar Minhas (R) converted one goal apiece for Diamond Paints but their efforts proved futile in the end.

Master Paints Black dominated the match right from the word go as they fired in four fabulous goals to gain a healthy 4-0 lead. Diamond Paints made their presence felt just before the end of the first chukker by scoring a field goal to make it 4-1.

The only goal of the second chukker was also struck by Diamond Paints that helped them further reduce the margin to 4-2. Master Paints Black started the third chukker well by converting a 60-yard penalty to stretch their lead to 5-2 but Diamond Paints once again showed their class and converted two back-to-back goals to further reduce the deficit to 5-4.

The highly-charged fourth and last chukker saw both the sides matching fire-with-fire and then managed to score two goals each with Master Paints Black winning the thrilling encounter by a slight margin of 7-6. Jhon Fisher and Agha Musa officiated the match as field umpires. Tomorrow (Sunday), three important matches will be played.