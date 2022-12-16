UN chief reaffirms full support for rehabilitation in Pakistan’s flood-hit areas
Guterres says the country’s post-flood reconstruction his 'top priority'
NEW YORK – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reaffirmed the full support and cooperation to Pakistan for its post-flood humanitarian relief work as well as for long-term recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.
Talking to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in New York, he said Pakistan's resilient reconstruction and success of International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan to be held in Geneva on the 9th of next month is his “top priority”.
The meeting took place in New York on the sidelines of the G-77 Ministerial Conference.
Bilawal conveyed his appreciation to the Secretary-General for his solidarity with and call for massive support to Pakistan in the wake of the devastating floods in the country, and for co-hosting the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, according to the state broadcaster.
The foreign minister also sought the UN chief’s continued cooperation to secure the participation of key donors, development institutions and the private sector in the pledging conference and to encourage them to support Pakistan’s comprehensive Plan and specific project proposals.
The UN Secretary General also appreciated the Foreign Minister’s timely initiative to convene special ministerial conference of the G-77 and China to build a unified and comprehensive strategy to overcome immediate challenges facing the developing countries.
