PAKvENG: England complete historic series whitewash against Pakistan
It was first-ever whitewash for Pakistani team in home series
Share
KARACHI – Men in Green have been whitewashed in a Test series on home soil after England beat it by 8 wickets in the third Test in Karachi on Tuesday.
Confident visitors completed the whitewash by winning the final test match by eight wickets. England needed only 55 more runs on the fourth day while chasing 167.
Ben Duckett heroics contributed in recent win as he played a knock of 82 runs in 78 balls. Zak Crawley scored 41 with the help of seven fours.
Debutant Abrar Ahmed got two scalps for Pakistan in the second innings.
On the other hand, England young blood Rehan finished with top figures of 5-48 and Jack Leach with 3-72 as Pakistan crumbled for 52 loosing seven players.
For Pakistan, captain Babar Azam scored 54 and Saud Shakeel 53. Skipper became the first Pakistani in six years to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year and the fourth to reach the milestone in 2022.
Stoked led squad was on its first Test tour of South Asian country since 2005.
More to follow...
- Daily Horoscope — December 19, 202208:19 AM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 18, 202208:00 AM | 18 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 202208:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Punjab may extend winter vacations in schools as smog worsens11:32 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- DG Sports Punjab inaugurates cricket pitch at Nishtar Park11:09 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- PAKvENG: England complete historic series whitewash against Pakistan10:53 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- FM Bilawal decries death threats as BJP announces bounty on his head10:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Humna Amjad clinches 2nd KPGA Soni Wali Ladies Golf Cup09:49 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
- Indian diva brings home 'Mrs World' title after 21 years11:46 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities all praise for Lionel Messi after World Cup win09:51 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Kaifi Khalil oozes elegance at PHBCW 202210:59 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- All the Pakistani celebrities attending FIFA World Cup 202206:10 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022