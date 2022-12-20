PAKvENG: England complete historic series whitewash against Pakistan

KARACHI – Men in Green have been whitewashed in a Test series on home soil after England beat it by 8 wickets in the third Test in Karachi on Tuesday.

Confident visitors completed the whitewash by winning the final test match by eight wickets. England needed only 55 more runs on the fourth day while chasing 167.

Ben Duckett heroics contributed in recent win as he played a knock of 82 runs in 78 balls. Zak Crawley scored 41 with the help of seven fours.

Debutant Abrar Ahmed got two scalps for Pakistan in the second innings.

On the other hand, England young blood Rehan finished with top figures of 5-48 and Jack Leach with 3-72 as Pakistan crumbled for 52 loosing seven players.

For Pakistan, captain Babar Azam scored 54 and Saud Shakeel 53. Skipper became the first Pakistani in six years to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year and the fourth to reach the milestone in 2022.

Stoked led squad was on its first Test tour of South Asian country since 2005.

More to follow...