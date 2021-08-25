Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq tests positive for Covid-19

06:53 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive for Covid-19 and, as such, will not depart for Lahore with his side later today (Wednesday).

Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now undergo a 10-day quarantine in Jamaica, following which he will depart for Pakistan.

Misbah was the only Pakistan squad member who failed two pre-departure PCR tests. All other members will leave Jamaica as per schedule.

The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing.

