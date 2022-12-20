DG Sports Punjab inaugurates cricket pitch at Nishtar Park
Web Desk
11:09 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
DG Sports Punjab inaugurates cricket pitch at Nishtar Park
Share

LAHORE – Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated a cricket pitch on the 50th Anniversary of Golden Star Cricket Club here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) on Monday.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Patron of Golden Star Cricket Club Ch Aslam Kamboh, former Test cricketer Shahid Nazir, former club secretary Rana Anees Ahmed from Faisalabad District Cricket Association, President Shehbaz Ali and a large number of young cricket players were also present on the occasion.

The DG Sports Punjab also cut a cake to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club on this occasion. He was introduced with the members of Golden Star Cricket Club. The DG SBP congratulated the club management on the 50th Anniversary of club and appreciated the performance and commitment of club administration for providing a valuable learning platform to young cricketers of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated the club management on the 50th Anniversary of club. He also appreciated the performance and commitment of club administration for providing a valuable learning platform to young cricketers of the city.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that club cricket had a basic role in the polishing of cricketing skills and techniques of all cricket players. “There is no doubt that cricket clubs have provided several world class cricket players to the national cricket team and that’s why we can’t deny the significance of club cricket,” he elaborated.

He further said that Sports Board Punjab has also launched its own cricket academy adjacent to Punjab Stadium last month to trace fresh cricket talent from grassroots level. “Top national coaches and trainers are imparting training to young cricketers at Sports Board Punjab’s cricket academy,” he added.

More From This Category
Ahmed Baig bags Pakistan Open Golf title
08:59 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
Humna Amjad clinches 2nd KPGA Soni Wali Ladies ...
09:49 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
PAKvENG: England complete historic series ...
10:53 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi’s wedding date ...
09:32 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
Lahore Open Polo: Master Paints Black, Remington ...
10:17 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Pakistani celebrities all praise for Lionel Messi ...
09:51 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Daily Horoscope — December 20, 2022
08:04 AM | 20 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan tells Wayne Rooney who is 'Pathaan' similar to in football
12:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr