PSL5 – Match 3: Sultans beat Qalandars by five wickets
Web Desk
09:20 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
PSL5 – Match 3: Sultans beat Qalandars by five wickets
Share

LAHORE - Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the third Twenty20 match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 here at the Gaddafi stadium on Friday.

Sent into bat first,  Lahore were restricted to 138 for eight in 20 overs. Chris Lynn scored the highest 39 runs from 19 balls, while Sohail Akhar made 34 from 30 balls. Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, and Haris Rauf claimed one wicket each.

Sultans completed their victory, with 23 balls remaining, with the help of fine innings from Shan Masood (38), Rilee Rossouw (32) and Shahid Afridi (21 not out). Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, and Mohammad Ilyas took 2 wickets each.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Zeeshan Ashraf

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.

More From This Category
5 terrorists killed in CTD operation in Peshawar
09:59 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
Indian forces turn whole valley of Occupied ...
08:20 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
Pakistan welcomes announcement of US -Taliban ...
11:46 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
PSL5 – Match 3: Sultans beat Qalandars by five ...
09:20 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
FATF maintains Pakistan’s status in Grey list ...
09:15 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
'China has always backed Pakistan at Financial ...
05:02 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly evading tax
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr