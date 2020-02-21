PSL5 – Match 3: Sultans beat Qalandars by five wickets

LAHORE - Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the third Twenty20 match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 here at the Gaddafi stadium on Friday.

Sent into bat first, Lahore were restricted to 138 for eight in 20 overs. Chris Lynn scored the highest 39 runs from 19 balls, while Sohail Akhar made 34 from 30 balls. Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, and Haris Rauf claimed one wicket each.

Sultans completed their victory, with 23 balls remaining, with the help of fine innings from Shan Masood (38), Rilee Rossouw (32) and Shahid Afridi (21 not out). Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, and Mohammad Ilyas took 2 wickets each.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Zeeshan Ashraf

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.