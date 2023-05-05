Aussie tennis star helps police catch his Tesla car thief

CANBERRA – Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police arrested a man who is accused of stealing his Tesla at gunpoint from a house in the Australian capital city.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist used the car’s app to track the suspect and slow down the vehicle as police chased it earlier this week in Canberra, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said in its report.

Documents from court proceedings showed a man took away the car from Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, at the gunpoint. Following the incident, the player telephoned a police emergency number and helped them track his car.

The police stopped chasing him when the car entered a school zone but the suspect was rounded up with the assistance of a police tactical response team.

On Tuesday, the suspect was produced before a court where he sought bail in the case involving charges related to robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police. However, the judge refused the bail and sent him to jail.