Search

Sports

Aussie tennis star helps police catch his Tesla car thief

02:48 PM | 5 May, 2023
Aussie tennis star helps police catch his Tesla car thief
Source: Instagram

CANBERRA – Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police arrested a man who is accused of stealing his Tesla at gunpoint from a house in the Australian capital city.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist used the car’s app to track the suspect and slow down the vehicle as police chased it earlier this week in Canberra, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said in its report. 

Documents from court proceedings showed a man took away the car from Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, at the gunpoint. Following the incident, the player telephoned a police emergency number and helped them track his car.

The police stopped chasing him when the car entered a school zone but the suspect was rounded up with the assistance of a police tactical response team.

On Tuesday, the suspect was produced before a court where he sought bail in the case involving charges related to robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police. However, the judge refused the bail and sent him to jail. 

Is Tesla going to launch satellite phone to replace conventional models?

Sports

Tennis champions and greats honoured

11:51 PM | 3 May, 2023

Naseem Shah shares the pain of losing his mother

02:42 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 inaugurated in Lahore

06:11 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 commences

04:01 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

‘Outstanding batsman’: Imran Khan all praise for Babar Azam for his rare talent

01:42 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Shaheen Afridi shares the story behind his marriage to Ansha

09:28 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Five Indian soldiers killed in bomb attack in occupied Kashmir

04:25 PM | 5 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 5, 2023

08:35 AM | 5 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.75 288.65
Euro EUR 313.1 316.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.1 360.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.5 78.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.85 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 188.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.59 762.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.2
China Yuan CNY 41.04 41.44
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.72
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 5, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Karachi PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Islamabad PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Peshawar PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Quetta PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Sialkot PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Attock PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujranwala PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Jehlum PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Multan PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Bahawalpur PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Gujrat PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Nawabshah PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Chakwal PKR  226,500 PKR 2,700
Hyderabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Nowshehra PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Sargodha PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Faisalabad PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700
Mirpur PKR 225,600 PKR 2,700

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: