Search

Technology

Is Tesla going to launch satellite phone to replace conventional models?

Web Desk 09:30 PM | 4 Jan, 2023
Is Tesla going to launch satellite phone to replace conventional models?
Source: social media

Tesla, the leading automotive company owned by Elon Musk, is planning to launch a satellite phone to replace conventional models of iPhone, Samsung and other leading companies, it was claimed in a social media post.

The post claimed the first generation of the satellite phone, Pi, would be launched this month, adding it would provide “high-speed internet with high-quality calls” wherever the user is on the globe. It said the “battery [of the phone] never dies and it would equip with phone memory “between 1000 to 2000 gigabytes”.

When claims were counterchecked, it was found that Tesla had not made any official announcement about the launch of satellite phones. Factly, a leading portal that closely monitors the developments in technology sector, also described the claims as speculations and rumours.

An Urdu version of the same post is also making rounds on the internet in Pakistan.

It appears the social media user, who brought such claims about a satellite phone by Tesla, has made own interpretation out of Elon Musk’s November tweet wherein he wrote that he will make an alternative phone if Twitter was booted from Apple and Google stores.  

Tesla chief Elon Musk named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year' for 2021

Technology

vivo to launch V25 Series in Pakistan on January 3

07:41 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

PITB, IT industry and academia join hands to launch Digital Hunar 2.0 to empower youth

07:27 PM | 29 Nov, 2022

Al-Ghazi Tractors launches 2023 models in Pakistan

10:39 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

PITB, DTS Punjab launch Universal Helpline ‘1421’ for tourists’ guidance and complaints

03:17 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

Suzuki Gixxer 125 unveiled at Pakistan Auto Show 2022 – Check expected price, launch date & specs here

11:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2022

TECNO to launch its 32MP selfie camera phone; Camon 19 Neo

09:59 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP move to strip him of PTI ...

09:51 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 4, 2023

07:45 AM | 4 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 263 265
UK Pound Sterling GBP 299 302
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.2 68.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.8 66.4
Australian Dollar AUD 160 161.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.95 607.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.33 2.38
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 741.02 746.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.85 170.15
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.99 246.74
Thai Bhat THB 6.56 6.66

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.

 The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: