Is Tesla going to launch satellite phone to replace conventional models?

Tesla, the leading automotive company owned by Elon Musk, is planning to launch a satellite phone to replace conventional models of iPhone, Samsung and other leading companies, it was claimed in a social media post.

The post claimed the first generation of the satellite phone, Pi, would be launched this month, adding it would provide “high-speed internet with high-quality calls” wherever the user is on the globe. It said the “battery [of the phone] never dies and it would equip with phone memory “between 1000 to 2000 gigabytes”.

When claims were counterchecked, it was found that Tesla had not made any official announcement about the launch of satellite phones. Factly, a leading portal that closely monitors the developments in technology sector, also described the claims as speculations and rumours.

An Urdu version of the same post is also making rounds on the internet in Pakistan.

It appears the social media user, who brought such claims about a satellite phone by Tesla, has made own interpretation out of Elon Musk’s November tweet wherein he wrote that he will make an alternative phone if Twitter was booted from Apple and Google stores.