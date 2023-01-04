Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP move to strip him of PTI chairmanship

LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the top electoral watchdog’s proceedings to strip him of his party chairmanship.

The defiant politician moved the court as the Election Commission of Pakistan initiated the process to remove him as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman after his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

The PTI chief, in his petition, questioned ECP’s powers to remove him as party chairperson, calling the commission’s notice illegal.

The petition reads that ECP started its 'illegal' proceedings against Imran Khan, despite the fact that the PTI leader revealed his full assets before the commission. Therefore, he prayed before the court to revoke the ECP notice as well as stop the electoral watchdog from taking further action before the final verdict.

It further mentioned that the ECP move aimed to keep the populist leader away from politics.

Last October, ECP disqualified the PTI chief in the Toshakhana reference for making ‘false statements and an incorrect declaration’.