Pakistani social media sensation Ayesha welcomes 2023 with new videos

Noor Fatima 10:33 PM | 4 Jan, 2023
Source: Ayesha (Instagram)

The young and talented Pakistani sensation, Ayesha, is back in town to steal the spotlight once again.

The stunning TikTok star and social media influencer has been the centre of attention for quite some time now owing to her scintillating pictures, interesting Instagram reels and groovy dance moves.

Although the gorgeous diva has limited posts on Instagram, her TikTok videos on the photo-sharing app generate a buzz. Keeping in view the New Year celebrations, Ayesha posted a series of her latest videos, which took the internet by storm.

The viral sensation can be seen dancing to Indian rapper Badshah's hit song Kamaal. Dressed in a desi attire, a blue floral shalwar kameez, Ayesha is radiating the ultimate desi girl vibes. 

In another video, the petite princess can be seen donning a cropped hoodie, trousers and cat-eye glasses. Looking chic and classy at the same time, Ayesha can be seen grooving to Indian singers Tanishk Bagchi and Jubin Nautiyal's catchy song Sawarne Lage.

After being propelled into stardom overnight, Ayesha is now pursuing a modeling career, which sounds promising as she has already racked up a massive following and was invited by Pakistan's most popular host Nida Yasir to her show Good Morning Pakistan.

Indian actor proposes to Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha (VIDEO)

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

