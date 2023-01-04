Saheefa Jabbar spells out terms and conditions for working with Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar

While Lollywood praises Khalil ur Rehman Qamar as one of the most talented and top-tier writers/ directors with many blockbuster dramas and films under his belt, many find it difficult to work with him.

Keeping in view his virtual spats with actress Mahira Khan and controversial statements on TV shows, there are a number of celebrities who don't want to be on Qamar's bad side.

Accomplished actress and model Saheefa Jabbar isn't afraid of speaking her mind out about working with Qamar. The 34-year-old model, who disagrees with Qamar on many issues, spelled out her own terms if she is ever asked to work with the Dilli Ke Bankay director.

During a recent appearance on Tabish Hashmi's television show, Hasna Mana Hai, the Beti famed actress was asked if she would ever collaborate on a project with the Pyarey Afzal writer. Jabbar responded with quite an unusual answer which many weren't expecting from her keeping in mind her previous interviews where she harshly criticized the 60-year-old writer and said he could not be addressed with decency and respect.

The Teri Meri Kahani actress laid out two conditions to work with Qamar if she is ever roped in for a project. Jabbar said a hefty amount in cash and an assurance that she wouldn't have to interact with Qamar would prompt her to sign the project.

On the professional front, Jabbar was recently seen in Beti, Bhool, Choti Choti Batain and Log Kya Kahenge.

On the other hand, Qamar's recent works include Laal Ishq, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Kaaf Kangana and London Nahi Jaunga.