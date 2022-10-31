Saheefa Jabbar explains why she got her tattoos removed

Lollywood's accomplished model-turned-actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has shunned all rumours about trouble in her paradise.

The Teri Meri Kahani famed actress recently underwent laser for tattoo removal and advised all ink-lovers to take certain precautions. However, her words spoken in good faith were misconstrued and taken out of context.

Khattak's loyal fans and followers wasted no time to jump to the conclusion that the 34-year-old was announcing divorce from her husband.

The model took to Instagram Stories and posted a series of pictures while having her tattoo removed. The development alerted people and prompted separation rumours. As soon as the rumours of Khattak and her husband Khawaja's separation or possible divorce went viral, the Beti actress took to social media and clarified that her marriage is going smoothly, and the duo is currently in a long-distance relationship.

“This isn’t the first time I have posted my tattoo removal videos on my stories. I have been posting on and off for about two years now but this time, so many people came forward with their overwhelming concerns and questions to which I felt I should address them,” read Khattak's Instagram story.

The Choti Choti Batain actress also wrote, "Alhamdulliah things are greater than ever, it’s just that we choose to keep our relationship very private. He has gone to Canada for his studies and I am in Pakistan waiting for my visa to come. Long distance isn’t bothering us much since so many of you asked that as well. We have always been pretty mature with our relationship, our collective goals are so big that we don’t mind the long distance. Yes, we have our lows but he has found some great classmates who help him with his anxiety, and in Pakistan, I have kept myself busy with work so we are doing pretty fine. I wish him nothing but success and health. (Not getting his tattoo removed).”

The Log Kya Kahenge starlet also stated that she got a fading tattoo removed.

On the professional front, Khattak was recently seen in Teri Meri Kahani, Beti, Bhool, Choti Choti Batain and Log Kya Kahenge.