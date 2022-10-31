Yumna Zaidi reveals her favourite co-star in latest interview

Lollywood actress Yumna Zaidi is a force to reckon with when it comes to talent, sartorial choices and hard work.

The Bakhtawar famed actress has millions of followers owing to her impeccable acting skills and remarkable performances in back-to-back hit dramas.

The 33-year-old has numerous projects under her belt. She has worked with a number of actors, but the Pyar Ke Sadqay diva has one co-star her fans and she herself would love to work with.

Among Zaidi's many projects is the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad, which saw unprecedented fame and a cult following. Zaidi and actor Ahmed Ali Akbar did justice to their pivotal roles in the drama serial for which the on-screen duo amassed a huge following.

During the recent interview for Gloss Etc by Maliha Rehman, the Meri Dulari actress revealed that Akbar is her "favourite co-star," and the one actor her fans love to see by her side.

The Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila actress expressed her gratitude and respect for the Pairzaad actor who made it easy as they both had complex roles to portray.

The recipient of three Lux Style Awards for Best Actress also talked about the love and praise she receives from her loyal fans and followers.

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan, Sinf-e-Aahan, Parizaad and Bakhtawar.