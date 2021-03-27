Yaad – Asim Azhar and Young Stunners release the ultimate breakup song

Asim Azhar and Young Stunners have collaborated once again and their spectacular combination does not disappoint as they bring forth a breakup number Yaad.

Hitting the nerve of heartbroken romantics, the masterpiece is all about long lost love where Azhar and the Stunners duo beautifully encapsulate the bittersweet memories of past romances.

"Teri bas yaad yaad yaad, Aye mujhe baar baar baar, Sone na de, Jeena na de, Aur kisi ka hone na de [Memories of you, keep coming to me, I can't sleep, I can't live and I can't be anyone else's]."

With Azhar talking about the collaboration for quite some time now on his social media, Yaad definitely comes as pleasant as it is trending at #4 on YouTube.

With an aesthetic vibe, the song is a visual and audio treat. Written by the trio and Raamis Ali, Azhar composed the music for the song.

Yaad has become the masses favourite in a short span of time but one thing that has stood out is the fan's crazy theory that elaborates that the song is about Hania Aamir, Azhar's alleged ex.

The comment section under the song was full of Hania's mention. But time will prove if Asim was really reminiscing about his past relationship or he just created magic with his newest venture.