vivo X60 Pro Redefines Mobile Photography with the vivo ZEISS Co-Engineered Imaging System

With the launch of X60 Pro in Pakistan vivo, the leading global smartphone brand promises that you’ll never miss capturing a once in a lifetime occurrence again with its brand new vivo X60 Pro. It’s a smartphone that does not let nature outrun your photography skills.

As mobile photography is one of vivo’s long-term strategic tracks, vivo actively pursues breakthroughs in this field through user-oriented innovation. vivo has long been dedicated to investing in advanced photography technologies that bring joy to the user experience.

The vivo X60 Pro is the first entrant in the high-end premium segment from the family of flagship vivo X60 series. The most significant factor about the X60 Pro is that it is one of the first out of many vivo devices to be conceived in collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics.

ZEISS has been committed to innovation in Optical technology for 175 years. 35 Nobel Laureates are using ZEISS microscopes whereas 50 ZEISS camera lenses have been sent into space. It is known as the leader in optical technology and three Scientific and Engineering Awards have already been awarded to ZEISS for its cinematography lenses.

vivo and ZEISS have strategically partnered to co-engineer an Imaging System for high-end vivo flagship smartphones to make its photography function much more powerful. This imaging technology also enables unlimited creativity in all images, in their original state or edited, individualized, or created with professional ambition. Under this collaborative partnership, vivo and ZEISS have established a vivo-ZEISS Imaging Lab, a joint R&D program to innovate mobile imaging technology.

The main camera of X60 Pro is equipped with a larger aperture and updated Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 technology that allows you to take the perfect pictures with utmost clarity at any point of the day. Surveys suggest that ‘shaking’ is a major challenge faced by photographers. Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 provides cleaner and clearer motion photography. Additionally, the Pro Sports Mode feature, when clubbed with gimbal stabilization, also results in high-quality motion pictures. The VIS 5-Axis Video Stabilization also combats shaking from all angles. Whether you’re shooting landscapes, architecture, or night scenes, the vivo X60 Pro camera guarantees a user-friendly experience.

Don’t stop yourself from going on a late night photography expedition. The vivo X60 Pro features the Superb Night Camera 2.0, which helps recreate millions of shades with a single tap. Imperfect lighting will never hinder your plans again because the wide-angle lens has vivo’s Super Night algorithm built-in, helping you capture the impressive expanse of the night. Moreover, the X60 Pro is equipped with the newly upgraded Extreme Night Vision 2.0, where vivo’s innovative AI noise reduction algorithm kicks in when it’s extremely dark. The large aperture of X60 Pro increases the light intake and allows the Gimbal equipped camera to perform better in night photography, sports photography, etc.

The vivo X60 Pro is a treat for all photography lovers. vivo has left no stone unturned in presenting an industry-first smartphone with unbelievable camera features that not only redefine professional photography but have also revolutionised user experience like never before.

The X60 Pro has not only set a benchmark in professional photography, but also in superior structure and design. The stylish smartphone embodies the Ultra-Thin Quad-Curve Design that radiates confidence and looks highly professional. The rear cameras encased within the smartphone come with New Dual-Tone Step, an ingenious layered design that refrains from an otherwise bulky look. The phone also has a band on the top edge called the choker, which gives the phone a sophisticated touch. vivo X60 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 that delivers powerful performance, excellent power consumption and optimizes all scenarios in users' daily use.