A giant ship blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time
Web Desk
05:39 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
A giant ship blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time
Share

CAIRO – The Japanese mammoth container ship Ever Given could be refloated today after being wedged diagonally since Tuesday.

The Japanese owners of mega-ship, Yukito Higaki, have confirmed while speaking in a news conference that around ten marine vessels had been deployed to scour the banks and canal bottom.

The obstacle has also caused a huge traffic jam in the waterway that connects the Mediterranean and Red seas providing the direct route between Asia and Europe.

Meanwhile, United States had also offered assistance to get the canal reopened as they were tracking the situation very closely. Suez blockage affects shipping schedules around the world, US officials believe. The blockage is estimated to be holding up goods around 9.6 billion USD per day in the canal that is almost 12 percent of the overall global trade.

It all started on Saturday; the 400-meter-long vessel ran around when the crew lost visibility due to a sandstorm that caused a huge bottleneck.

More From This Category
PM House goes dark for an hour to mark Earth Day
05:22 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Bangladesh deploys border guards after violent ...
04:20 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
PM Imran congratulates Bangladesh's Hasina on ...
03:00 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Sachin Tendulkar, Paresh Rawal test positive for ...
12:12 PM | 27 Mar, 2021
Groom hires helicopter for baraat in one of AJK's ...
09:29 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
Violent protests in Bangladesh as Modi lands in ...
06:55 PM | 26 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's beautiful pics break the internet
03:24 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr