Watch: Argentina's vice president narrowly survives assassination bid

01:17 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
Watch: Argentina’s vice president narrowly survives assassination bid
Source: @cristinafkirchner (Instagram)
BUENOS AIRES – Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner narrowly survived an assassination attempt as gun loaded with “five bullets” jammed whet it was pointed at her.

 The 69-year-old, who is also facing corruption charges, was greeting her fans outside her home when a man emerged from the crown and aimed a handgun at her.

Videos shared on social media show the gunman pointing gun at the vice president but it could not fire a bullet after the gun jammed.

President Alberto Fernández said the gun was loaded with five bullets but failed to fire when it was triggered by the assailant.

Police said the gunman has been arrested and identified as a 35-year-old Brazilian man. An investigation has been launched to establish a motive behind the attack, police said.

