Asim Azhar, Humayun Saeed and others celebrate Karachi Kings PSL victory

12:19 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Karachi Kings became the new champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) after beating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final on Tuesday.

All Karachi King supporters couldn’t be more thrilled and are celebrating the victory:

Asim Azhar 

Humayun Saeed

Adnan Siddqui 

Shaneira Akram

Salman Iqbal

Faysal Qureshi

