Asim Azhar, Humayun Saeed and others celebrate Karachi Kings PSL victory
12:19 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Karachi Kings became the new champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) after beating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the final on Tuesday.
All Karachi King supporters couldn’t be more thrilled and are celebrating the victory:
Asim Azhar
View this post on Instagram
Humayun Saeed
View this post on Instagram
Adnan Siddqui
View this post on Instagram
Shaneira Akram
View this post on Instagram
Salman Iqbal
View this post on Instagram
Faysal Qureshi
