Four terrorists killed, two troops martyred in Balochistan gun battle
Share
RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistani troops were martyred and four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in general area of Kaman Pass near Shahrig, in Balochistan on Monday.
According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based Operation commenced yesterday (Sunday) in Kaman Pass near Shahrig, to clear a hideout of terrorists.
Security forces were heli-dropped near suspected location of terrorists to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout.
However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire onto the security forces, resulting into martyrdom of Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser.
A cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices have been recovered. The clearance operation, however, continues to apprehend other terrorists in the area.
Pakistani soldier martyred in cross-border ... 10:26 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the ...
- Four terrorists killed, two troops martyred in Balochistan gun battle11:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
-
-
- Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days09:47 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz’s maiden China visit begins tomorrow09:27 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
-
- Urwa Hocane responds to Sonya Hussyn's legal notice09:05 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Shahroz and Sadaf Sabzwari spoke about Nooreh’s initial reaction to ...07:15 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022