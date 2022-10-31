Four terrorists killed, two troops martyred in Balochistan gun battle

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistani troops were martyred and four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in general area of Kaman Pass near Shahrig, in Balochistan on Monday.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based Operation commenced yesterday (Sunday) in Kaman Pass near Shahrig, to clear a hideout of terrorists.

Security forces were heli-dropped near suspected location of terrorists to cut the escape routes and clear the hideout.

However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire onto the security forces, resulting into martyrdom of Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser.

A cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices have been recovered. The clearance operation, however, continues to apprehend other terrorists in the area.