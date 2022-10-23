Pakistani soldier martyred in cross-border terrorist attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector, North Waziristan District.

ISPR, in a statement, said that Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.

During fire exchange one soldier, Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali (Age 32 Years, resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi) embraced martyrdom.

“Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management,” the military media wing’s statement read.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activates against Pakistan, it said, adding that Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.