Pakistani soldier martyred in cross-border terrorist attack from Afghanistan

10:26 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Pakistani soldier martyred in cross-border terrorist attack from Afghanistan
Source: File Photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector, North Waziristan District.

ISPR, in a statement, said that Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.

During fire exchange one soldier, Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali (Age 32 Years, resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi) embraced martyrdom.

“Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management,” the military media wing’s statement read.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activates against Pakistan, it said, adding that Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North ... 09:05 AM | 25 Sep, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army soldiers have embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on official ...
11:00 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
‘PTI leader’ threatens to kill chief election ...
10:10 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Pakistan requests China to rollover $6.3 billion ...
09:40 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Hamza Shahbaz made opposition leader in Punjab ...
07:25 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Pakistan PM Shehbaz felicitates Xi Jinping on ...
02:27 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Pakistan's largest city Karachi’s air quality ...
01:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anushka Sharma pens touching note for Virat Kohli after stunning performance in PAKvIND ...
08:44 PM | 23 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr