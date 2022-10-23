Pakistani soldier martyred in cross-border terrorist attack from Afghanistan
Share
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector, North Waziristan District.
ISPR, in a statement, said that Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.
During fire exchange one soldier, Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali (Age 32 Years, resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi) embraced martyrdom.
“Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management,” the military media wing’s statement read.
Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activates against Pakistan, it said, adding that Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North ... 09:05 AM | 25 Sep, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army soldiers have embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in ...
-
- PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on official visit tomorrow11:00 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
- Pakistani soldier martyred in cross-border terrorist attack from ...10:26 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
- ‘PTI leader’ threatens to kill chief election commissioner, his ...10:10 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan requests China to rollover $6.3 billion loans09:40 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
- Ayesha Omar's sportsmanship during Pakistan-India match steals hearts09:10 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
-
- Minal Khan's swimming pool video from Thailand tour goes viral05:05 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022