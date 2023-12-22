WATCH: Yumna Zaidi's infectious 'Shendi' dance at a wedding takes the internet by storm

In a heartening twist, Yumna Zaidi, the acclaimed Pakistani actress who captured the nation's affection with her stellar portrayal in the hit drama "Tere Bin," is once again in the spotlight.

This time, it's not her acting prowess that's making waves, but a delightful dance performance at a family wedding that has taken the internet by storm.

Having garnered immense popularity for her role in "Tere Bin," Yumna Zaidi has firmly established herself as one of the nation's biggest stars.

Fans are eagerly anticipating her silver screen debut in the upcoming cricket film "Nayab," where she is poised to showcase her versatile talents. The film's trailer has already generated significant excitement among fans.

Recently, the Shendi Song from "Nayab," featuring Faryal Mehmood, captivated the audience with its lively beats and catchy tunes. However, fans expressed their longing to witness Zaidi's dance moves in the song as well.

Their wishes were granted when she surprised everyone by unveiling her dance skills at a family wedding.

Adorned in a mesmerizing traditional outfit, the Pyar Ke Sadqay star stole the show with her adorable and graceful dance performance.

"Here is my new favorite desi dance number from my upcoming coming movie “Nayab” she captioned the post.

Her dance video has gone viral on social media platforms, with fans showering her with love and praise. Netizens simply can't get enough of Yumna's endearing moves, making the video an instant sensation.

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Parizaad and Bakhtawar. She has several other dramas including Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan and Sinf-e-Aahan under her belt.