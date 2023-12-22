Pakistanis to pay billions in fixed charges added to gas bills

ISLAMABAD – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has silently imposed monthly fixed charges on the gas bill, starting from November 2023, in order cover its losses.
The imposition of the fixed charges would put an additional burden of approximately Rs60 to 70 billion on consumers, who already facing inflation. Reports said the company took the decision after consultation with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).
As per the decision, protected consumers using 0.9 hectares of gas will pay a monthly fixed charge of Rs400. Non-protected consumers using 1.5 hectares of gas will pay an additional bill of Rs1,000 per month. Consumers using more than this limit will pay an additional fixed amount of Rs2,000 monthly.
Reports said even a consumer whose usage is zero will also pay Rs400 in wake of fixed charges. These monthly fixed charges have been added with the approval of the government and it will be applicable to eight million consumers.
The consumers can challenge the imposition of monthly fixed charges only in high court. SNGPL provides services in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad.
Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 359 for buying, and 362.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.7
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed decline in local market despite upward trend in international market.
On Friday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,000, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,900.
In international market, the precious yellow metal increased saw big jump of $16.75 to reach $2,048.
Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.