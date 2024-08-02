Search

Sports

Paris Olympics 2024: China tops medal tally with 11 golds

Web Desk
10:10 AM | 2 Aug, 2024
Paris Olympics 2024: China tops medal tally with 11 golds

On the sixth day of the Paris Olympics, China secured 2 more gold medals, bringing their total to 11 and maintaining their lead at the top of the medal table.

France and Japan are tied for second and third place with 8 gold medals each, while Australia and the USA hold fourth and fifth positions with 7 and 6 gold medals, respectively.

The first gold medal of the day was awarded in the men’s 20km walk event in athletics, where Bryan Daniel of Ecuador took the gold. In the women’s 20km walk, China’s Yang Jiayu emerged victorious.

In the men’s 50m rifle three positions shooting event, China’s Liu Yukun won the gold medal. New Zealand won the women’s double sculls rowing final, while Romania claimed gold in the same event for men.

The Netherlands won gold in the women’s four rowing final, and the USA took gold in the men’s four rowing event.

In judo, Azerbaijan’s Zelim brought his country its second gold medal of the games by defeating Georgia’s Elia Saliman Zadeh with a score of 1-10 in the men’s 100kg final.

Italy’s Giovanni De Gennaro won gold in the men’s kayak singles final of canoe slalom, marking Italy’s fourth gold medal of the games. Italy also won another gold medal in the women’s 78kg judo category, where their athlete Alice Belandi defeated Israel’s judoka with a score of 0-11 in the final.

The USA won its seventh gold medal in the women’s all-around category of artistic gymnastics, with Simone Biles delivering an outstanding performance to take the gold. In this event, Brazil won silver, and the USA also claimed the bronze.

In swimming, Canada’s Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200m butterfly, and Hungarian swimmer Hubert Kos triumphed in the men’s 200m backstroke.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

10:10 AM | 2 Aug, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: China tops medal tally with 11 golds

09:50 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Will India participate in Champions Trophy 2025 or not? BCCI vice ...

11:32 AM | 31 Jul, 2024

Anas Shah clinches Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024 title

08:58 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Waqar Younis to share PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's burden

10:13 AM | 30 Jul, 2024

I play for Pakistan, not for captaincy, says Shaheen Afridi

09:49 PM | 29 Jul, 2024

French climber scales Pakistan’s K2 in record time

Advertisement

Latest

10:10 AM | 2 Aug, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: China tops medal tally with 11 golds

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Gold prices up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 2 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.65
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.80 357.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: