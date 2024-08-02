Paris Olympics 2024: China tops medal tally with 11 golds

On the sixth day of the Paris Olympics, China secured 2 more gold medals, bringing their total to 11 and maintaining their lead at the top of the medal table.

France and Japan are tied for second and third place with 8 gold medals each, while Australia and the USA hold fourth and fifth positions with 7 and 6 gold medals, respectively.

The first gold medal of the day was awarded in the men’s 20km walk event in athletics, where Bryan Daniel of Ecuador took the gold. In the women’s 20km walk, China’s Yang Jiayu emerged victorious.

In the men’s 50m rifle three positions shooting event, China’s Liu Yukun won the gold medal. New Zealand won the women’s double sculls rowing final, while Romania claimed gold in the same event for men.

The Netherlands won gold in the women’s four rowing final, and the USA took gold in the men’s four rowing event.

In judo, Azerbaijan’s Zelim brought his country its second gold medal of the games by defeating Georgia’s Elia Saliman Zadeh with a score of 1-10 in the men’s 100kg final.

Italy’s Giovanni De Gennaro won gold in the men’s kayak singles final of canoe slalom, marking Italy’s fourth gold medal of the games. Italy also won another gold medal in the women’s 78kg judo category, where their athlete Alice Belandi defeated Israel’s judoka with a score of 0-11 in the final.

The USA won its seventh gold medal in the women’s all-around category of artistic gymnastics, with Simone Biles delivering an outstanding performance to take the gold. In this event, Brazil won silver, and the USA also claimed the bronze.

In swimming, Canada’s Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200m butterfly, and Hungarian swimmer Hubert Kos triumphed in the men’s 200m backstroke.