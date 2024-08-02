Search

IHC orders removal of Shibli Faraz's name from ECL

Web Desk
11:00 AM | 2 Aug, 2024
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the removal of PTI leader Shibli Faraz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Islamabad High Court, presided over by Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, heard the petition to remove PTI leader Shibli Faraz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Shibli Faraz appeared in court with his lawyer.

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that there are four FIRs, and Shibli Faraz has bail in all of them. The court asked the government lawyer what the current grounds were, to which the lawyer responded that they would follow whatever the court ordered.

Justice Tariq Mahmood remarked that the Ministry of Interior and the DG of Passports could not satisfy the court.

Subsequently, the court ordered the removal of Shibli Faraz’s name from the ECL within a week and directed the DG of Passports and the DG of FIA to present an implementation report.

