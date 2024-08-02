IHC orders removal of Shibli Faraz's name from ECL

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Friday ordered the removal of PTI leader Shibli Faraz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
The Islamabad High Court, presided over by Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, heard the petition to remove PTI leader Shibli Faraz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
Shibli Faraz appeared in court with his lawyer.
The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that there are four FIRs, and Shibli Faraz has bail in all of them. The court asked the government lawyer what the current grounds were, to which the lawyer responded that they would follow whatever the court ordered.
Justice Tariq Mahmood remarked that the Ministry of Interior and the DG of Passports could not satisfy the court.
Subsequently, the court ordered the removal of Shibli Faraz’s name from the ECL within a week and directed the DG of Passports and the DG of FIA to present an implementation report.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.80
|357.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
