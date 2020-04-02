PM Imran summons NCC meeting again today
08:58 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has again summoned the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting today (Thursday) to review measures taken over to control the coronavirus pandemic.
According to media details, chief ministers of all provinces, federal ministers, top military officials and chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA will attend the meeting.
