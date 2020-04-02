PM Imran summons NCC meeting again today
Web Desk
08:58 AM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM Imran summons NCC meeting again today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has again summoned the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting today (Thursday) to review measures taken over to control the coronavirus pandemic.

According to media details, chief ministers of all provinces, federal ministers, top military officials and chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA will attend the meeting.

More From This Category
Sindh bans public movement from 12-3pm on Friday
12:30 AM | 3 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Ban on entry of visitors from ...
05:43 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM's Corona Relief Fund receives donations from ...
04:50 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Pakistan condemns Indian attempts to change ...
03:17 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
PM Imran pledges ‘big package’ for ...
01:28 PM | 2 Apr, 2020
Another PIA plane carrying significant medical ...
12:52 PM | 2 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Leighton Meester and Adam Brady pregnant with baby no. 2
04:51 PM | 2 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr