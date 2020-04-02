CAA suspends international, domestic flights till April 11

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to extend the suspension of all passenger flight operations till midnight on April 11.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, "The only exception would be the diplomatic, special/cargo flights and flights of national carrier to/from Pakistan holding special approval from the competent authority for transporting stranded Passengers".

In another handout the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said: "Government of Pakistan has decided to extend suspension of all types of domestic scheduled/non-scheduled, chartered, private aircraft and general Aviation operations upto April 11, 2020, 2359 PST."

However, domestic flight operations to/from Islamabad International Airport for Gilgit and Skardu Airport and cargo, special flights subject to necessary clearance will continue their operations as they have been exempted from the decision.