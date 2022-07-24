Pakistani ‘Michael Jackson’s performance at PML-N’s Liberty Chowk show leaves internet in fits

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and allies held a power show at Lahore’s famous Liberty Chowk to express solidarity with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

The political gathering, which is being termed as fail by PTI leaders on social media, comes after the Supreme Court limited the powers of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister while hearing a petition against the runoff election for the CM slot.

The PML-N’s power show, however, is getting viral on social media for some funny reasons after a local artist gave a bizarre performance to charge the crowd. The singer attempted to copy veteran pop singer Michael Jackson to enthrall the audience, however, his performance has sparked meme fest and left social media users in fits.

Df Michael Jackson is trending bcz of this Shit!!! Ye Dekhkr Unki Rooh Tarap uthiii hogiiiii 😭😭 #LibertyChowk Cringe into 💯 hogya! pic.twitter.com/sMQoL1eISP — BEHIND_YOU_IK (@immy_stan) July 23, 2022

What is this behavior PMLN

Who is this namoona😂😂#LibertyChowk pic.twitter.com/QNiquetpZj — Madiha Shah🕊️||Stan IK❤️|| (@maddy_hun_yar) July 23, 2022

Michael Jackson soul be like

O bhai maro mujhy maro#LibertyChowk pic.twitter.com/Kh28PQOWeq — Kashif Raza🇵🇰 (@KashifRaza46) July 23, 2022