Nepra increases power tariff by Rs3.7 per unit for K-Electric consumers

06:01 PM | 3 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved Rs3.70 per unit hike in electricity price in wake of the fuel cost adjustment for K-Electric consumers.

It will put an additional burden of Rs5.14 billion on consumers of the southern port city, who are already reeling under skyrocketing inflation.

Reports said the KE had sought an increase of Rs4.49 per unit but the regulatory authority has approved Rs3.70 hike.

Meanwhile, Nepra has approved 34 paisa per unit increase in power tariff under the monthly fuel charge adjustments for the month of March. However, the decision is not applicable to KE consumers.

The decision was taken by Nepra during a public hearing regarding the monthly fuel charges of Discos for the month of Marc.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted a petition seeking an increase of Rs1.17 per unit under the head of fuel charge adjustments (FCA). However, the Nepra has given approval for 34 paisas hike.

