PML-N gets go ahead for Minar-e-Pakistan rally on Nawaz Sharif's return

LAHORE – The city district administration has approved the request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to hold a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on October 21.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to speak on the occasion of his much anticipated return home.

In a letter sent to Muslim League (N) spokesperson Bilal Yasin on October 14, the Deputy Commissioner Lahore specified that the organisers had to submit an affidavit accepting full responsibility in the event of any unfortunate incident.

The proposed location has subsequently been given permission.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been proposed by the district administration and the police for the public gathering that would take place at Minar Pakistan in Lahore.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been issued by the district administration and the police for the public gathering that would take place at Minar Pakistan in Lahore.

This authorization, however, is subject to a number of strict requirements. The organisers are required to provide an emergency departure route and work closely with the authorities.

Speeches critical of the judicial system, military, or any other institution guaranteed by the constitution are expressly forbidden by the permit.

The organisers have been cautioned and instructed to safeguard the safety of the attendees and the general public throughout the entirety of the event in light of the general security situation and threats received from various sources.

The conference room should be secured as needed, both inside and outside.