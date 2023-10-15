PML-N gets go ahead for Minar-e-Pakistan rally on Nawaz Sharif's return

LAHORE – The city district administration has approved the request of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to hold a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on October 21.
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to speak on the occasion of his much anticipated return home.
In a letter sent to Muslim League (N) spokesperson Bilal Yasin on October 14, the Deputy Commissioner Lahore specified that the organisers had to submit an affidavit accepting full responsibility in the event of any unfortunate incident.
The proposed location has subsequently been given permission.
A No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been proposed by the district administration and the police for the public gathering that would take place at Minar Pakistan in Lahore.
This authorization, however, is subject to a number of strict requirements. The organisers are required to provide an emergency departure route and work closely with the authorities.
Speeches critical of the judicial system, military, or any other institution guaranteed by the constitution are expressly forbidden by the permit.
The organisers have been cautioned and instructed to safeguard the safety of the attendees and the general public throughout the entirety of the event in light of the general security situation and threats received from various sources.
The conference room should be secured as needed, both inside and outside.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 15, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
As of Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has surged to Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs189,660, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
