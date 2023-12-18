MCG to transform into a Cricket Mela for #AUSvPAK Boxing Day Test

MELBOURNE – Cricket Australia is gearing up to infuse vibrancy into the upcoming Boxing Day Test by unveiling a spectacular Pakistan Fan Zone outside Gate 4 of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

This three-day activation is set up to elevate the spectator experience, offering a harmonious blend of cricket, culture, and entertainment.

Notably, traditional charpoys will be arranged for fans to relax and savor the game in a traditional setting outside the MCG. A fan-walk on the first day of the Test is also scheduled, providing an opportunity for passionate Pakistan supporters to showcase their unwavering devotion to the visiting side.

A special tape ball cricket match is on the agenda, injecting an element of traditional street cricket into the festive atmosphere. Catering to diverse culinary preferences, the fan zone will feature a Halal Desi food truck, ensuring a delightful array of flavors for attendees.

Throughout the three-day activation, attendees can immerse themselves in participation zones designed to enhance their overall match-day experience. The entertainment lineup peaks with a live performance by the talented Faisal Amlani on the morning of Day 1, just before the first ball is bowled.

For those desiring a more laid-back viewing experience, 'The Outfield' provides a designated area equipped with deck chairs, bean bags, and picnic rugs. This space caters to fans seeking relief from the sun or those who prefer to stay close to the action outside the stadium.