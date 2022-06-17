England break own world record for highest ODI total
07:27 PM | 17 Jun, 2022
England break own world record for highest ODI total
Source: ECB (Twitter)
England have made history, breaking their own record for the highest team total in a one-day international (ODI) after they scored 498-4 in 50 overs against Netherlands on Friday.

The previous record was England's 481 against Australia in 2018.

Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt smashed centuries while Liam Livingstone scored England's fastest ODI fifty in the first fixture of the three-match series at VRA Cricket Ground. 

The Dutch are currently chasing the mammoth total, losing an early wicket.

