England break own world record for highest ODI total

England have made history, breaking their own record for the highest team total in a one-day international (ODI) after they scored 498-4 in 50 overs against Netherlands on Friday.

The previous record was England's 481 against Australia in 2018.

Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt smashed centuries while Liam Livingstone scored England's fastest ODI fifty in the first fixture of the three-match series at VRA Cricket Ground.

Incredible.



We break our own World Record with a score of 4️⃣9️⃣8️⃣



🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/oWtcfh2nsv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022

🚨 RECORD ALERT 🚨



England end their innings on 498/4, the highest team total in men's ODI history 👏



📝 Scorecard: https://t.co/c0rzJBjRoe #NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/Ms8c06aKyQ — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2022

The Dutch are currently chasing the mammoth total, losing an early wicket.