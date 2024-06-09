Former-Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair quits PML-N

KARACHI - Former Sindh Governor and brother of Asad Umar, Muhammad Zubair announced his resignation from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday.
Zubair, a stalwart of the ruling alliance cited reservations behind his move. He refused to delve into details about his decision and said that he would decide on his future political path after consulting with his close friends.
He distanced himself from party, expressing these differences to the party leadership earlier. Zubair has not yet decided to join another political party and will make a decision in the near future.
He also lamented PML-N for deviating from its Vote Ko Izzat Do slogan. He also mentioned that the party had shifted its focus to reconciliatory narrative.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
