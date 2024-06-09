Former-Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair quits PML-N

KARACHI - Former Sindh Governor and brother of Asad Umar, Muhammad Zubair announced his resignation from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday.

Zubair, a stalwart of the ruling alliance cited reservations behind his move. He refused to delve into details about his decision and said that he would decide on his future political path after consulting with his close friends.

He distanced himself from party, expressing these differences to the party leadership earlier. Zubair has not yet decided to join another political party and will make a decision in the near future.

He also lamented PML-N for deviating from its Vote Ko Izzat Do slogan. He also mentioned that the party had shifted its focus to reconciliatory narrative.









