Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto embarks on UAE visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to embark on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates tomorrow on Sunday.

Foreign Office confirmed his visit to the Gulf country, saying Mr Bilawal will meet with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Islamabad and Abu Dhabi will share views on boosting ties about bilateral relations between the two sides.

During his brief stay, Foreign Minister will also condole top UAE leadership on the sad demise of the brother of the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Furthermore, the PPP scion will also participate in the unveiling ceremony of a wax figure of his late mother Benazir Bhutto at Madame Tussauds.

Bhutto’s official visit reflects Islamabad’s robust ties with the United Arab Emirates and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides.