PIA starts direct flights from Karachi to Skardu
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has started direct flights from the Sindh capital to scenic Skardu in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.
In a bid to boost the scenic drive tourism, the first direct flight of the national flag carrier was landed at the Skardu Airport on Monday.
The PIA Airbus 320 had 178 passengers and eight crew members on board. The airline will operate two weekly flights between the route of almost 2,000 km.
Last month, Pakistan International Airline had launched a direct flight operation from Lahore to Skardu twice a week.
Skardu, Gilgit become one of the busiest airports ... 04:58 PM | 25 May, 2021
Skardu and Gilgit saw massive flight operations, at par with major cities of Pakistan on Tuesday when nearly 16 PIA ...
On the other hand, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued TPRI (Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration) license to a newly-launched private airline North Air in order to boost tourism in the GB region.
North Air – New airline launched to boost ... 05:51 PM | 24 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued TPRI (Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration) ...
The private airline will operate flights between Islamabad and Gilgit, Islamabad-Skardu, Islamabad-Chitral, and Islamabad-Gwadar.
