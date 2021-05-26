PML-N’s Mian Naveed who ‘assaulted, abducted’ Pakpattan AC arrested after LHC rejects bail
LAHORE – Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of PML-N Mian Naveed Ali, who assaulted and abducted Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pakpattan Khawar Bashir, was arrested today after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed his bail plea.
Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry of Lahore High Court trashed the bail plea of provincial lawmakers after the officials informed the court that the accused was not cooperating in the investigation. Ali was then taken into police custody from outside the courtroom.
Officials presented the report stating that the opposition member was asked to appear before the investigation officer but he denied any cooperation.
Last year in November, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pakpattan Khawar Bashir was assaulted and abducted by PML-N MPA and his security guards when the public administrator fined him over violation of one-dish rule at a wedding ceremony at his own marriage hall. The accused also started aerial firing and assaulted officials.
The cases 743/20 was lodged under sections 365, 382, 506, 353, and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the AC.
