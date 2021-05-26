PML-N’s Mian Naveed who ‘assaulted, abducted’ Pakpattan AC arrested after LHC rejects bail
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 26 May, 2021
PML-N’s Mian Naveed who ‘assaulted, abducted’ Pakpattan AC arrested after LHC rejects bail
Share

LAHORE – Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) of PML-N Mian Naveed Ali, who assaulted and abducted Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pakpattan Khawar Bashir, was arrested today after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed his bail plea.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry of Lahore High Court trashed the bail plea of provincial lawmakers after the officials informed the court that the accused was not cooperating in the investigation. Ali was then taken into police custody from outside the courtroom.

Officials presented the report stating that the opposition member was asked to appear before the investigation officer but he denied any cooperation.

AC Narowal Tehniyat Bukhari made OSD for ... 11:27 AM | 16 May, 2021

NAROWAL – The Assistant Commissioner of Narowal, Tehniyat Bukhari, has made officer on special duty after she was ...

Last year in November, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pakpattan Khawar Bashir was assaulted and abducted by PML-N MPA and his security guards when the public administrator fined him over violation of one-dish rule at a wedding ceremony at his own marriage hall. The accused also started aerial firing and assaulted officials.

The cases 743/20 was lodged under sections 365, 382, 506, 353, and 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the AC.

PMLN lawmaker Mian Naveed Ali tests positive for ... 06:50 PM | 4 Jun, 2020

LAHORE – A lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) from Punjab has tested positive for coronavirus, ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to start COVID vaccine registration for ...
01:05 PM | 26 May, 2021
Major terror bid foiled in Balochistan, four TTP ...
12:47 PM | 26 May, 2021
PIA starts direct flights from Karachi to Skardu
11:56 AM | 26 May, 2021
WATCH - Journalist Asad Toor attacked by ...
11:28 AM | 26 May, 2021
Anti-corruption dept. gets pat on back from PM ...
10:59 AM | 26 May, 2021
PM Imran visiting Layyah to inaugurate health ...
10:40 AM | 26 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Chris to Zoya: Will never forget time spent with you
09:51 PM | 25 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr