Major terror bid foiled in Balochistan, four TTP militants killed
QUETTA – The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Balochistan police has claimed killing four terrorists of Tehreek e Taliban during an intelligence-based operation in the suburbs of Quetta, officials said Wednesday.
A statement issued by a CTD spokesman stated that a major terror plan was foiled in Balochistan while a large number of explosives and weapons were recovered while two of the terrorists managed to escape from the spot.
Adding that, the TTP group was planning to launch a major terror attack on sensitive installations in the provincial capital. The counter-terrorism officials intercepted the terrorists in Aghburg in the jurisdiction of PS Nauhisar. The assailants attacked the law enforcers, resulting in the death of four wanted terrorists.
The deceased terrorists are identified as Fazal-ur-Rehman, Syed Riazuddin alias Thekedar, Syed Ramzan, and Syed Matiullah.
The statement also added that four kg of explosives along with a four-meter detonating cord and four detonators were recovered alongside two motorbikes. CTD also recovered four pistols and 80 rounds.
A case has been registered at CTD Police Station Quetta while further investigations are underway.
