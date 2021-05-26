Mondelez concludes Google Ads and Oracle Bluekai pilot campaign in Pakistan

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed significant demands on teachers.

The move to online education created a new form of stress to teachers in the form of connection issues, the challenge of retaining student attention spans online, and increased interaction with parents.

Acknowledging these challenges, Mondelez rolled out the “Teachers Ko Salam” campaign (which translated to “Tribute to Teachers”) across Pakistan to communicate that while the world went into darkness, teachers found a path to ensure life goes on.

Complimenting the TVC/DVC, Mondelez created an online platform called Cadbury Generosity which allowed students to leave a heartfelt message on the Wall of Fame and send their teachers’ a personalized Cadbury Dairy Milk Gift Box to order.

“While we did our part to create awareness about the role teachers have played in helping parents and students transition seamlessly into a new normal with online learning, we wanted students to also close the loop with kind words and gesture of appreciation,” said Talha Hashim, the manager of media & consumer experience for Pakistan & Egypt at Mondelez Pakistan Limited.

Using automated tools for robust reporting, Google’s Display & Video 360 (DV 360) offered the programmatic team at Brainchild various opportunities to optimize the campaign.

In order to reach high-affinity data sets of students, the team at Brainchild leveraged a 2nd party database - a first for any advertiser or agency in Pakistan - to provide an audience with high student affinity data sets, delivering highly relevant audiences. Using DV 360 for all the programmatic display buying, the team at Brainchild was able to analyze, adjust, and pivot the overall process.

“We coupled first-party data from the Cadbury Generosity website along with second-party data from two largest publishers in Pakistan - Hamariweb and Urdupoint - along with DV 360 and Facebook pixels captured,” said Saadi Ghouse, associate business director at Brainchild. “The data was then sent to Oracle Bluekai for integration and then back to both DV 360 and Facebook as media channels. The final step in directing the qualified audience to the Cadbury site.”

Tapping the programmatic team at Brainchild, Mondelez becomes the first company in Pakistan to dabble with a blend of DV 360 and Oracle Bluekai in order to activate the power of programmatic media buying coupled with the precision of a data management platform.

“It is exciting to see Mondelez Pakistan leverage a mix of first-party and second-party data to create a campaign that is relevant and impactful in the current times,” said Farhan Qureshi, Country Director, South Asian Frontier, Google. “As we move towards a more privacy-first advertising ecosystem, first-party data coupled with automation and ML will play a critical role in ensuring that advertisers can focus on privacy while continuing to deliver on business results.”

As data depreciation becomes a reality, advertisers and agencies will need to start deploying a blend of data solution and targeting tools that tap into owned customer data sets, including 2nd party data platforms and a data management platform.

About Brainchild

Incorporated in 2010 as a majority-owned subsidiary of Bee Squared (Pte.) Limited, Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP) has operated as a full-service agency operating in the space of communication & media. Since its inception, BCP has maintained a non-ownership franchising agreement with the Publicis Groupe, one of the largest media houses in the world. In Pakistan, BCP uses the Starcom and Mediavest trademarks of the divisions of the Publicis Groupe. The PACRA awarded the coveted BBB+ rating to BCP in March 2021.