Bella Hadid calls out India and other countries on Hijab ban

Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid has stood in solidarity with Muslim women who choose to wear hijab and spoken up against Islamophobia.

Never the one to shy away from advocating for social causes, the 25-year-old called out India and other countries for banning Muslim hijab.

Taking to Instagram, Bella shared three posts where she got vocal about the rights of the women who choose to wear hijab.

"In other forms of discrimination: I urge France, India, Quebec, Belgium, and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella ???? (@bellahadid)

"It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety.", Hadid wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella ???? (@bellahadid)

Moreover, the model shared the story of Hoda, a young hijabi who was attacked. She demanded justice for Hoda and other women who had been attacked like her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella ???? (@bellahadid)