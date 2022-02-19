Bella Hadid calls out India and other countries on Hijab ban
Share
Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid has stood in solidarity with Muslim women who choose to wear hijab and spoken up against Islamophobia.
Never the one to shy away from advocating for social causes, the 25-year-old called out India and other countries for banning Muslim hijab.
Taking to Instagram, Bella shared three posts where she got vocal about the rights of the women who choose to wear hijab.
"In other forms of discrimination: I urge France, India, Quebec, Belgium, and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours."
View this post on Instagram
"It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety.", Hadid wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the model shared the story of Hoda, a young hijabi who was attacked. She demanded justice for Hoda and other women who had been attacked like her.
View this post on Instagram
Bella Hadid slams the murder of Pakistani Uber ... 05:12 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Bella Hadid has slammed the brutal killing of Pakistani driver Mohammad Anwar in Washington as the supermodel mourned ...
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United – Check live score and ...12:20 AM | 20 Feb, 2022
- PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq ties the knot11:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- Pakistani PM's Russia visit next week will be a game changer, says ...11:13 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan bans Australian all-rounder over premature withdrawal from ...10:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
-
- After 'deep deliberation', Ali Noor publicly apologises for harassing ...06:11 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Hadiqa Kiani discloses details about her first marriage and ex-husband09:32 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022