Zohaib Malik clinches title in Spain Open Ranking U14 National Tournament

Zohaib Afzal Malik has won the Spain Open Ranking U14 National Tournament of Group B that held in Barcelona, Spain.

According to Aamir Malik, father of rising tennis star Zohaib Afzal Malik, the Pakistani tennis sensation won all the three matches, starting from quarterfinals all the way to semifinals and then final to emerge as U14 title winner. Zohaib played tremendous tennis throughout the tournament and such was his class that he didn’t allow his opponents to play freely, thus winning the quarterfinal 4-1, 4-1, semifinal with same score of 4-1, 4-1 and then final too with the same margin of 4-1, 4-1 to claim the title.

Aamir Malik said that Zohaib is training at Walter Grünfeld Tennis Academy, which is an international training centre located in the heart of Barcelona and one of the best tennis academies in Spain, with a professional approach to the game and the steps tennis players should take to build their careers as a professional players capable to get into the ATP list.

“Walter Grünfeld Tennis Academy CEO Walter and his team were impressed with Zohaib’s talent and skills but what stunned them was his quick learning capability. Director Training Walter Tennis Academy, Tommy, worked shoulder to shoulder with Zohaib all week long, along with his competent physical, tennis and mental fitness coaches. They recommended Zohaib to play national U14 in Group B in Barcelona, which reflects their confidence in Zohaib’s extraordinary game.

“The Pakistani star has shown courage, stamina, patience, resilience and complete tennis with superb mental strength. It is all about unlocking the mental block and it is done brilliantly here in Spain. Walter and his team are super excited to have Zohaib in their tennis academy for next three years to develop him into an ATP world class player. It is very rare to see such talent, who came to another country, trained for a week or so and gets away with a national trophy,” he added.

His tennis coach in Pakistan Muhammad Khalid and his physical coach Muhammad Arshad said that they were confident of Zohaib’s exceptional performance and were really happy to see him clinching the national trophy in his maiden trip to Spain. Meanwhile, Zohaib expressed his gratitude to SA Group and his school LGS DHA Phase V for their endless support. As with their help, it wasn’t possible whatever he has achieved so far.