Final lineup revealed for Coke Studio Live in Dubai

Coca-Cola brings back the magic of music with Coke Studio Live for the first-ever live performance in Dubai, UAE. The good news for music lovers has left them thrilled.

The upcoming concert will feature Karakoram, Young Stunners, Faisal Kapadia, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Justin Bibis and Hasan Raheem taking over the stage.

According to Khaleej Times, Karakoram will bring their signature rock style to Dubai with ‘Ye Dunya’, their latest collaboration with Young Stunners, blending heavy metal and Urdu rap. Young Stunners’ second collaboration will also be part of the show alongside former Strings’ band member Kapadia. Shae Gill and Ali Sethi will be performing their global hit ‘Pasoori’.

According to the publication, the live event also features a great lineup of instrumentalists to deliver a signature experience, including Annan Noukhez, Zain Peerzada, Bilawal Lahooti, Omair Farooq, Veeru Shan, Saad ul Hasan, Haider Ali, Haider Ali Tafu, Yusuf Ramay, Melvin Arthur, Awais Kazmi, Action Zain and Aziz Kazi.

Moreover, the event will be taking place in Dubai on October 14 and you can book your tickets now through Coca-Cola Arena Dubai.