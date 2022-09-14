Danish Taimoor sets internet on fire with pool video

Pakistani star Danish Taimoor has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry and the heartthrob continues to entertain the audience with his charismatic performances.

Every now and then, the Ishq Hai actor and Ayeza Khan share a glimpse of their life, leaving their fan base awe-struck. The Khudgarzi actress shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen taking a dive in diving bearing the heat.

The 39-year-old's chiselled body and bearded look have captured the attention of the netizens, who couldn't help but praise the actor. He made millions of hearts skip a beat with his shirtless avatar including his wife Ayeza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

On the work front, Danish Taimoor is currently starring Dur-e-Fishan opposite in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, which sees the hero play an entitled and abusive character.

While the show has been drawing widespread criticism for its problematic storyline, it has gained popularity among the masses.