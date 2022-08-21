Khadija exposes Sheikh Danish and family in first interview after Faisalabad incident (DP Exclusive)

FAISALABAD — The girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from her house, beaten up and humiliated by a well-known businessman, has revealed for the first time on camera why and how it all happened.

In an exclusive interview with Yasir Shami of Daily Pakistan, Khadija said the incident occurred on the 10th of Muharram (August 9, 2022).

It is said that Khadija’s tormentor Sheikh Danish Ali, his purported wife Maham Sheikh, his daughter Ana Ali Sheikh and other people at their house were doing drugs even on Muharram 10, the most tragic day in the history of Islam.

Khadija says Danish, Maham, Ana, Faizan, Shoaib and 10 unidentified people she could identify at identification parade barged in her house, kidnapped her in front of her mother and brother and took her to Danish’s house.

She says the men who barged in her house were carrying SMGs. She says that Maham, Danish and their servants tortured her in Danish’s room. She says Danish’s young daughter Ana was present in the room adjacent to her father’s room. She says that FIA traced Ana’s location on that day in Faisalabad.

Shami says police have seized the record of the CCTVs installed at Danish’s house and this record will show Ana was present at her home at the time of the incdient.

Giving details about Maham, Khadija says she is personal secretary of Danish, but not his wife.

According to a marriage registration certificate provided by Khadija, Maham’s full name is Maham Fatima and she is wife of Faheem Nadeem. Khadija says this marriage registration certificate was provided by Maham’s husband Faheem Nadeem.

Quoting reliable sources, Shami said that Maham and her mother are involved in drug trafficking and they use Sheikh Danish’s expensive SUV to deliver larger quantities. He says at least 56 bottles of liquor and beer were found at Maham’s house besides cocaine and cracks. Shami says Maham also supplies girls to elite people.

Answering a question from Shami, Khadija said she was a virgin and her latest medical report has confirmed this.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Khadija says both Maham and Danish made the videos of her torture viral on the internet.

In her message to the government, Khadija said she has been tortured and she wants justice.

Khadija’s mother says she has not seen Khadija’s videos; she has just heard from people about all this. She says she doesn’t see those videos even on TV. She says she wants justice for her daughter.

Shami says he went to Islamabad to hear the story of the Danish family but they refused to talk to him after calling him to Islamabad. He praised lawyers for not taking Danish’s case.

Shami says he was offered millions of rupees to keep his mouth shut in this case, but he refused.